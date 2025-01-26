Miami Dade College to host roundtable on human trafficking with film screening

Miami Dade College will host a roundtable discussion on human trafficking on Monday that includes members of the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Human Trafficking Task Force.

The panel discussion will be followed by a screening of the film "City of Dreams," which tells the story of a Mexican boy smuggled into the U.S. and forced to work in a sweatshop in Los Angeles. The film, say producers, is inspired by true events.

“Human trafficking remains a critical issue in our country and state,” said Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega. “It is essential that we all work together to raise public awareness and increase prevention strategies to help save live.”

Monday's event coincides with National Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January.