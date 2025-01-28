© 2025 WLRN
A new multipurpose space opens for Riviera Beach residents

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published January 28, 2025 at 11:49 AM EST

The city of Riviera Beach recently announced a new in-person resource hub for nonprofits and entrepreneurs.

The multipurpose Diplomat Center will provide local residents with a new space for various community events — from social and business gatherings to co-working and networking opportunities.

The center, which is run by the non-profit Operation Global Resource Initiatives, offers conference rooms for workshops and seminars, office rentals and even individual mailboxes.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Diplomat Center was held 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
