Twisted Trunk brewery in Palm Beach Gardens ends its run

Fans of local craft brews likely will be crying in their beer when Twisted Trunk in Palm Beach Gardens shuts down, possibly this week.

The 10-year-old craft brewery started by Fran Andrewlevich and his then-partner Matt Webster announced its closing on social media.

Rising rents forced the shutdown, Andrewlevich wrote.

“The cost of doing business on PGA Boulevard has pushed us to close our legendary home in the Gardens,” Andrewlevich wrote. “We are in search of an alternate location.”

A Ritz-Carlton Residences with condos starting at $4 million is under construction across the street from Twisted Trunk.

Andrewlevich, a pioneer in the craft brew industry, helped start several craft breweries in the county. Twisted Trunk, at 2000 PGA Blvd., is a spinoff of Tequesta Brewing Co., which Andrewlevich owns.

Andrewlevich’s Steam Horse Brewing in West Palm Beach closed last September.

Andrewlevich also is involved in the Jupiter Craft Brewers Festival, held Saturday in Abacoa. He could not be reached last week for comment.

Popular beers brewed for Twisted Trunk — IPGA and the Palm Beach Pilsner — will continue to be distributed by Tequesta Brewing, he said in his post.

“This decision is the hardest of a lifetime,” he wrote. “The sheer level of laughter and humanity shared over the decade has been life changing for all of us at Twisted Trunk Family.”

This story was originally published by Stet News Palm Beach , a WLRN News partner.

