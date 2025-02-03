© 2025 WLRN
Broward sends out mail ballots for March 11 municipal elections

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published February 3, 2025 at 3:20 PM EST

In Broward County, and vote-by-mail ballots are being sent out for municipal elections on March 11.

Last week, the county elections department started to mail more than 1,800 mail-in ballots to voters in Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, and Sea Ranch Lakes.

If you’re voting by mail, request your ballot no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 27.

For more information visit BrowardVotes.gov.

Helen Acevedo
