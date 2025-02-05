South Florida congresswoman to hold 'Tele-Town Hall' on immigration on Thursday night

A South Florida congresswoman is holding a “Tele-Town Hall” on Thursday to help immigrants understand their rights at a time when the Trump administration is carrying out the biggest deportation plan in U.S. history.

“Everyone has rights in the Constitution,” said U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Miramar, in a statement. “It's important that District 20 residents feel empowered and informed if they have to interact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

Joining Cherfilus-McCormick, the only Haitian American Member in Congress, will be state Sen. Rosalind Osgood, D-Tamarac, Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers, and Frandley D. Julien, a local attorney.

To tune in to the Tele-Town Hall, visit https://cherfilus-mccormick.house.gov/live or check out our Facebook to watch the livestream. You can also dial in at (833) 425-1486 to listen.

IF YOU GO

What: Tele-Town Hall on immigration

When: 6 p.m., Thursday, February 6

