Florida homeowners with Citizens insurance see lower premiums

Most Broward and Miami-Dade County homeowners with state-backed Citizens Property Insurance will see lower premiums this year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement on Wednesday in Miami.

"For Miami-Dade, 73% of those Citizens policy holders will receive a decrease average of 6.3%. 52% of Citizens homeowners in Broward County will also be receiving a decrease. And that’ll be an average of 4.5%," DeSantis said.

Meanwhile, 19% of Palm Beach County homeowners will benefit from Citizens’ lower premiums.

DeSantis credited the lower rates to Citizens’ reduction in policies and a growing private insurance market. He said 11 insurance companies have entered Florida in the last year.

READ MORE: Luxury condo project planned for Surfside site where building collapse killed 98 people

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.