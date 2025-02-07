Miami Beach decides to keep Ocean Drive limited to pedestrians

The iconic Ocean Drive on Miami Beach has been partially closed to cars since COVID-19 restrictions began in 2020. Now, despite a court order to reopen the street, the City of Miami Beach is keeping it pedestrian.

The Clevelander hotel and a group of other businesses sued Miami Beach in 2021. They claim that by closing Ocean Drive to cars, the city impeded guests and employees from accessing the hotels. They say that hurts their bottom line.



Circuit court judge Beatrice Butcko agreed with the businesses last month. She ordered the city to allow cars back on the street by Jan. 31.



But Miami Beach hasn’t complied. It’s appealing the court’s decision and asked Miami-Dade County for permits to keep Ocean Drive pedestrian — bike lanes, barriers and all.



Axios Miami reports that Judge Butchko pushed the city further this week to open the street. The city can appeal her decision again, and continue to stall.

READ MORE: Can a fake reality show keep spring breakers away from Miami Beach?

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

