Pinecrest officials delay decision on expanding a local charter school

In the Miami-Dade village of Pinecrest, there's an ongoing debate we're likely to hear more of in Florida that comes with the growing popularity of the state's voucher program for school choice.

After seven hours of public comment, expert presentations and deliberation, the Village of Pinecrest council voted to delay a final say in the expansion of True North Classical Academy. It would have accommodated more than double its current student-body, growing from 280 students to 600.



The meeting was adjourned at 1 a.m.



Under the proposal, True North Classical Academy would serve kindergarten through eighth grade. It currently serves K-6.



Parents and school faculty overflowed at the meeting to speak in support of the expansion. Many others opposed it.



Ahead of the vote, an online petition garnered more than 720 signatures opposing the capacity increase, citing increased traffic to the area and undermining Pinecrest’s public schools.

