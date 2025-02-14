Miami-Dade School Board considers wearable panic buttons for teachers

Today marks seven years since the mass shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead and 17 others wounded.

Since that time, on the state and local levels, there's been a continuing effort to bolster safety in Florida schools.

This week, the subject of wearable panic buttons for teachers and staff was on the agenda for the Miami-Dade School Board.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools currently uses a mobile panic alert system called "Alyssa's Alert" — named after 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed in the shooting in Parkland in 2018.



The alert system allows for teachers and staff to notify local authorities of an emergency via desktop computers or mobile phones.

READ MORE: 'Success is saving one life': Panic button law named after Parkland victim is adopted in NY



School board member Mary Blanco has proposed further enhancing its use by making the panic buttons wearable for staff members. It would be on their ID badges that hang by a lanyard. A report on its usage will be presented to the board by March 12.



Both Broward and Palm Beach County public schools have adopted the wearable panic buttons.

READ MORE: 'A gesture of love': Parkland memorial will celebrate victims, community

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.