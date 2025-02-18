A South Florida local helps immigrants buy groceries

Aidalina Plaza assists immigrant families in her community by making frequent grocery store trips on their behalf. Many of these families, she says, are too afraid to go out and purchase their own groceries due to concerns over immigration policy changes. Her initiative started three weeks ago when she offered her help on social media to those who might be struggling with uncertainty.

“A lot of people have a fear of going out,” said Plaza. “Many of the stores are empty. Many families are left without food because they’re afraid with everything that’s happening involving immigration.”

This week alone, she has helped over a dozen families. She has three more deliveries to make. Her dedication has allowed immigrant families to receive necessary groceries without exposing themselves to potential risks.

