Broward Health, Memorial team up to tackle food insecurity, maternal care gaps

Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare Systems recently announced a partnership aimed at better addressing food insecurity, primary and maternal care disparities.



Together in April, the Broward Health and Memorial systems will launch a call center to help connect residents with nearby care providers.

According to Broward Health, the systems are also scouting locations to construct brick-and-mortar care centers in areas they consider medical deserts.



Mobile care units providing health screenings, an expansion to Memorial Healthcare’s Hypertension Navigation program and a partnership with Feeding South Florida are also in the works.

