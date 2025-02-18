© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Broward Health, Memorial team up to tackle food insecurity, maternal care gaps

WLRN Public Media | By Julia Cooper
Published February 18, 2025 at 10:52 AM EST

Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare Systems recently announced a partnership aimed at better addressing food insecurity, primary and maternal care disparities.
 
Together in April, the Broward Health and Memorial systems will launch a call center to help connect residents with nearby care providers. 

According to Broward Health, the systems are also scouting locations to construct brick-and-mortar care centers in areas they consider medical deserts.  
 
Mobile care units providing health screenings, an expansion to Memorial Healthcare’s Hypertension Navigation program and a partnership with Feeding South Florida are also in the works.

READ MORE: New playground at Broward Children's Center provides inclusive space for kids with special needs

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Julia Cooper
Julia Cooper reports on all things Florida Keys and South Dade for WLRN.
See stories by Julia Cooper
More On This Topic