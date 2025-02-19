Court upholds decision to halt warehouse project over delays

Controversial plans to build a sprawling warehouse fulfillment center outside Miami-Dade County’s urban development boundary will have to start over after an appeals court Wednesday upheld a lower court decision.

Judges in Tallahassee agreed that Miami-Dade granted too many delays when considering the project.

The plan called for converting nearly 400 acres of farmland near sensitive wetlands and Biscayne Bay into a warehouse complex, drawing opposition from environmentalists.

To restart the project, developers will need to submit a new application.

