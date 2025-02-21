Spirit Airlines receives all clear to exit bankruptcy

Spirit Airlines has gotten the all clear to take off out of bankruptcy. A bankruptcy judge in New York approved the Broward-based airline’s plan this week.

Spirit’s lenders will take control of the company. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the bankruptcy trustee both opposed Spirit’s plan.

Earlier this month, the company rejected a buyout offer from Frontier Airlines. Spirit now expects to get out of bankruptcy before the end of March.

About a third of all passenger flights at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are Spirit flights.

