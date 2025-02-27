© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FWC officials say they will adopt Trump’s name change for the Gulf of Mexico

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published February 27, 2025 at 5:19 PM EST
A map featuring the words "Gulf of America" is seen in the Oval Office
Alex Brandon
/
AP
A map featuring the words "Gulf of America" is seen in the Oval Office during an event with President Donald Trump at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.

If you live in Florida, get used to hearing about the Gulf of America. 
 
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced on Thursday it is adopting President Donald Trump’s name change for the Gulf of Mexico — a name that's been in place for more than four and a half centuries.

The new name will appear on all maps, documents and other materials for the FWC.
 
The Center for Biological Diversity criticized the move as catering to politics.

READ MORE: Who will call it the Gulf of America? A look at this and other naming disputes

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich is WLRN's Environment Editor. She has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years. Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Jenny Staletovich
More On This Topic