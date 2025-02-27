FWC officials say they will adopt Trump’s name change for the Gulf of Mexico

If you live in Florida, get used to hearing about the Gulf of America.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced on Thursday it is adopting President Donald Trump’s name change for the Gulf of Mexico — a name that's been in place for more than four and a half centuries.

The new name will appear on all maps, documents and other materials for the FWC.



The Center for Biological Diversity criticized the move as catering to politics.

