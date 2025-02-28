New film based on 2021 assassination of Haitian president premieres in Miami

A new film based on the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse premieres on Saturday in Miami.



Moïse’s murder is widely considered the turning point that plunged Haiti into the violent gang rule the country is suffering today. The film called July 7 explores the complicated historical setbacks and social divides that led up to it.



It’s directed by Haitian-American filmmaker Robensen Lauvince who lives in Broward County and studied at the Palm Beach Film School. He said the production wasn’t without its risks.

“I’m very proud of this project. It was a very sensitive subject. A lot of people was worried for me. And I do receive some threats. But I took the chance because I feel like we need to start telling our own stories. And no one can do it better than us. And this is a true event that happened in Haiti, told by Haitians," Lauvince said.



July 7 will debut on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Olympia Theater in downtown Miami.

