Key West Orchid Festival set to attract flower enthusiasts in the Keys

Flower enthusiasts in the Florida Keys have a lot to look forward to this weekend. The Key West Orchid Festival begins on Friday.

The free, three-day event is hosted by the Key West Orchid Society.

The society’s vice–president told the Key West Citizen that the festival is the only one of its kind in the Florida Keys. It includes a blooming orchid exhibit, raffles and several vendors selling the plants, growing supplies and orchid-related jewelry and gifts.

The event will be held at the West Martello Garden Club and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last day of the festival is on Sunday.

