Former U.S. Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart passes away at 70

Former U.S. Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart has died.

The Cuban-American Republican politician and attorney represented Florida’s 21st congressional district for 18 years from 1993 to 2011.

Diaz-Balart was an advocate for immigrants and staunch critic of Fidel Castro’s Regime in Cuba.

He was key to turning the Cuban embargo, which is still in place, into law. He also authored the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act.

The measure granted legal permanent residency to Nicaraguans, Salvadorans, Guatemalans and former Soviet Union nationals.

His brother, current U.S. Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart announced his passing on X.

He was 70 years old.

