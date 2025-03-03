Longest-serving chairman of Miccosukee Tribe passes away at 74

The longest serving chairman of the Miccosukee Tribe, Billy Cypress, has died. He was 74 years old.

The announcement was made on Instagram on Feb. 28 by the tribe’s current chairman Talbert Cypress.

Billy Cypress was elected to the Miccosukee Business council in 1973 where he served for a decade before being elected as chairman. He then held that position for 26 years.

Cypress advocated for environmental protections in the Everglades and the preservation of tribal sovereignty.

