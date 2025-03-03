Operation Green Light returns to help Floridians clear suspended driver's licenses

An annual program that helps South Floridians reinstate their suspended drivers licenses called Operation Green Light has returned.



During the program, all collections fees are waived for people with outstanding parking, traffic and criminal court costs, fines and fees. Overdue fees typically result in a driver's license suspension.



Palm Beach County is hosting the event this week until March 7.



In Broward County, it will take place at the from March 31 to April 5. And Miami-Dade will host its own event starting on April 21 through May 4.

