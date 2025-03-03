© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Operation Green Light returns to help Floridians clear suspended driver's licenses

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News
Published March 3, 2025 at 9:12 AM EST

An annual program that helps South Floridians reinstate their suspended drivers licenses called Operation Green Light has returned.
 
During the program, all collections fees are waived for people with outstanding parking, traffic and criminal court costs, fines and fees. Overdue fees typically result in a driver's license suspension.
 
Palm Beach County is hosting the event this week until March 7. 
 
In Broward County, it will take place at the from March 31 to April 5. And Miami-Dade will host its own event starting on April 21 through May 4.

READ MORE: Retiring Chief Judge Jack Tuter reflects on leading Broward court through Parkland trial, pandemic 

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
WLRN News
See stories by WLRN News
More On This Topic