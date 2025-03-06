State lawmakers want to bolster Florida's anti-BDS law

Two state lawmakers are proposing a bill to extend Florida’s longstanding law to block government agencies from hiring companies that boycott Israel to include colleges and universities, along with non-profit groups.

State Sen. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, and state Rep. Hillary Cassel, R-Hollywood, announced Wednesday they had filed Senate Bill 1678 and House Bill 1519, which would add several new provisions to the existing anti-BDS law.

The BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement has called for boycotts against Israeli businesses, universities and cultural institutions in what it says is a nonviolent campaign against Israeli abuses against Palestinians, similar to the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa. Israel says the movement masks its motives to delegitimize or destroy the Jewish state.

“We must take a firm, resolute stand against hate, not only against those who try to harm Floridians through antisemitic economic boycotts, but also in academia, where such rhetoric is beginning to take hold,” said Cassel in a statement. “House Bill 1519 is a legislative initiative aimed at ensuring Floridians’ taxpayer dollars do not support antisemitic activities in either the commercial or academic sectors.”

