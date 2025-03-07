© 2025 WLRN
Turkey Point Nuclear Plant in Homestead to conduct quarterly warning siren test

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published March 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Wastewater slurry swirls inside the new "
Julia Cooper
Wastewater slurry swirls inside the new "Clean Water Recovery Center" as it's treated before being reused at Turkey Point on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

If you’re near the Turkey Point Nuclear Plant in Homestead on Friday, don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens.  

The Miami-Dade County Department of Emergency Management announced it will conduct a regularly scheduled quarterly test of the power plant’s warning sirens.  

The test will start at 1 p.m. and take about 20 minutes. 

READ MORE: ‘Putting it to work’: FPL, Miami-Dade aim to reduce aquifer water usage at Turkey Point

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
