Turkey Point Nuclear Plant in Homestead to conduct quarterly warning siren test
If you’re near the Turkey Point Nuclear Plant in Homestead on Friday, don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens.
The Miami-Dade County Department of Emergency Management announced it will conduct a regularly scheduled quarterly test of the power plant’s warning sirens.
The test will start at 1 p.m. and take about 20 minutes.
