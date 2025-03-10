© 2025 WLRN
Former Miami commissioner announces bid for mayoral race

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published March 10, 2025 at 6:09 PM EDT
A man in a suit speaks into a microphone
Carl Juste
/
Miami Herald
Former Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell addresses the Miami City Commission during public remarks as the commission met to vote on funding at the Miami Freedom Park site on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Miami.

A former city of Miami commissioner has put in his name for the upcoming mayoral race.

Ken Russell announced he’ll be running for the open Mayor’s seat in November since Mayor Francis Suarez is termed out.

“Corruption in Miami isn’t just an open secret—it’s a way of doing business,” Russell said in a press release. “Pay-to-play shakedowns, government weaponization against its own people, elected officials using public office for personal gain — Miami deserves better."

Russell served as commissioner of the city’s District 2 from 2015 to 2022. He stepped down early after running for Congress and losing.

Russell said he plans to clean up Miami’s government by fighting corruption and advocating for more city commission seats.

READ MORE: Ex-Miami commissioner accuses mayor of ethical misconduct in soccer stadium deal

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter and a member of the investigations team. Reach Joshua Ceballos at jceballos@wlrnnews.org
