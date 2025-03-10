Former Miami commissioner announces bid for mayoral race

A former city of Miami commissioner has put in his name for the upcoming mayoral race.

Ken Russell announced he’ll be running for the open Mayor’s seat in November since Mayor Francis Suarez is termed out.

“Corruption in Miami isn’t just an open secret—it’s a way of doing business,” Russell said in a press release. “Pay-to-play shakedowns, government weaponization against its own people, elected officials using public office for personal gain — Miami deserves better."

Russell served as commissioner of the city’s District 2 from 2015 to 2022. He stepped down early after running for Congress and losing.

Russell said he plans to clean up Miami’s government by fighting corruption and advocating for more city commission seats.

