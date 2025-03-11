Advocates oppose South Florida cities partnering with ICE for immigration enforcement

More than two dozen cities across Florida, including Davie and Key West, have entered into formal agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to interrogate and detain people suspected of being in the U.S. unlawfully. The agreements will allow for street-level immigration enforcement by local officers.



Coral Gables entered into one of these agreements last week without any public notice or input. Juan Cuba, a board member of the advocacy group called the Miami Freedom Project, has called on the city police chief to resciend its agreement with ICE.

"What’s happening right now is the Trump Administration is building out their network for mass deportations. And I don’t think the city that I live in, where I’m raising my kids, should be part of that system," Cuba said.

Coral Gables Police Department did not return a request for comment as of this airing.

Cities entering into these agreements follow in the footsteps of sheriff’s offices in all 67 Florida counties that have done the same.

