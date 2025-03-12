FAA extends ban on flights landing at Haiti's main airport to Sept. 8

The Federal Aviation Administration Administration has extended its ban on U.S. flights landing at Haiti’s main airport through Sept. 8.



The FAA first issued the order last November after the country’s powerful gangs fired on U.S. commercial airliners landing at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince.

A flight attendant on one of those planes was injured. Since then, the gangs have only increased their control of the capital.



The FAA ban has all but shut down international air traffic between Haiti and the U.S. Just one airline, Haitian-owned Sunrise Airways, is allowed for now to fly between Haiti and the United States.

