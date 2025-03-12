© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suriname's Albert Ramdin elected to lead OAS, first Caribbean leader in the role

WLRN Public Media | By Tim Padgett
Published March 12, 2025 at 11:31 AM EDT
An ambassador addresses an audience on a panel
ALAN DIAZ
/
AP
FILE - Ambassador Albert Ramdin, from Suriname, addresses the audience at the Organization of American States conference in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, June 7, 2005 after he was elected as Assistant Secretary General of the OAS.

For the first time in its 77-year-history, the Organization of American States, or OAS, will be led by someone from the Caribbean community.
 
Albert Ramdin, the foreign minister of Suriname, was elected OAS secretary general on Monday.

He’ll replace Luis Almagro of Uruguay when Almagro’s five-year term expires in May.
 
Ramdin will take over the Washington-based OAS, which is considered the U.N. of the Americas, at a difficult moment. The organization’s leverage in Western hemisphere affairs is in doubt, especially when it comes to mediating disputes involving leftist dictatorships in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

READ MORE: As USAID exits Latin America, will more people exit for the U.S. border — and will China move in?

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Tim Padgett
Tim Padgett is the Americas Editor for WLRN, covering Latin America, the Caribbean and their key relationship with South Florida. Contact Tim at tpadgett@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Tim Padgett
More On This Topic