UM to host free health fair in Allapattah

The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine is hosting a free health fair in Allapattah this weekend. Attendees, with and without insurance and regardless of immigration status, may attend.

Medical professionals will be on site to perform health screenings — including breast exams to dental screenings, mental health screenings, as well as vision and hearing exams.

The health fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Village of Allapattah YMCA Family Center.

For more information on how to register for the event, click here.