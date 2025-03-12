© 2025 WLRN
UM to host free health fair in Allapattah

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published March 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT

The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine is hosting a free health fair in Allapattah this weekend. Attendees, with and without insurance and regardless of immigration status, may attend.

Medical professionals will be on site to perform health screenings — including breast exams to dental screenings, mental health screenings, as well as vision and hearing exams.

The health fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Village of Allapattah YMCA Family Center.

For more information on how to register for the event, click here.

Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
