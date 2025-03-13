Hialeah joins Coral Gables in deputizing police officers for immigration enforcement

The city of Hialeah has entered into an agreement with the Trump administration to help with immigration enforcement.



This now makes Hialeah the second city in Miami-Dade County to deputize local police officers to perform duties usually handled by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



The city council this week voted unanimously to authorize the partnership with ICE. This comes days after the city of Coral Gables’ Police Department signed a similar agreement.

