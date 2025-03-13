© 2025 WLRN
Hialeah joins Coral Gables in deputizing police officers for immigration enforcement

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published March 13, 2025 at 10:32 AM EDT
Hialeah is buzzing with more popularity, but as the city pushes for more density, some residents feel they're being pushed out.

The city of Hialeah has entered into an agreement with the Trump administration to help with immigration enforcement.
 
This now makes Hialeah the second city in Miami-Dade County to deputize local police officers to perform duties usually handled by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
 
The city council this week voted unanimously to authorize the partnership with ICE. This comes days after the city of Coral Gables’ Police Department signed a similar agreement.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
