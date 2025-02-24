ICE is quietly expanding operations with local law enforcement across the nation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Federal immigration officials are quickly and quietly rolling out a new street-level strategy for how state and local police collaborate with the Trump Administration’s agenda of mass deportations, a model now spreading across Florida and across the nation.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) was the first agency in the nation to reach one of these new agreements. Four other statewide police agencies in Florida have followed suit.

“We have set the stage for other states to follow, and I think you are going to see more states doing that in the ensuing weeks and months,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis at a recent press conference.

DeSantis has suggested the new powers will be used to “interrogate” and “detain” people for suspected immigration violations after being pulled over for traffic stops. A copy of the agreement with FHP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) obtained by WLRN confirms the new powers under the agreement.

The Florida statewide agencies that have reached these agreements include the Florida State Guard, Florida Highway Patrol, the Department of Agriculture, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

But without the same fanfare or any public notice, ICE has been striking the same deals across the nation with other local and state law enforcement agencies.

In many cases, no press conference was held or press release issued about the expanded and novel partnerships.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office in Florida has also entered into an agreement that will allow officers to interrogate and detain people on behalf of ICE, WLRN has learned.

The new kind of agreements with ICE have been reached with Owyhee County, population about 11,000, in Idaho; the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada; the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which has statewide jurisdiction; three statewide police agencies of Oklahoma; the sheriff’s offices of Goliad County and Smith County in Texas; the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

The new agreements are listed as a brand new “task force” model of local, state and federal partnerships when it comes to immigration enforcement on the ICE website. The “task force” model did not appear on the ICE website prior to Feb. 19, when new agreements began getting posted.

As WLRN has previously reported , for years 287(g) agreements — called that after the section of the Immigration and Nationality Act section from which it gets the authority — have only taken place inside of county jails and state prisons. Local officials trained by ICE in jails and prisons would assist ICE in identifying people already in custody and holding them for up to 48 hours after they were set to be released so that immigration officials could pick them up and deport them. Law enforcement critics complained ICE would often fail to take them into federal custody.

Adding to the pressure for more local and state cooperation: Lawmakers in more than 20 states this year have filed legislation targeting so-called sanctuary policies that seek to limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, according to an Associated Press analysis using the bill-tracking software Plural.

With the new kind of “task force” agreements, the local-state-federal collaboration is quickly moving from the jailhouse into the streets, alarming civil liberties and immigrant groups.

“We’re turning into a police state where any moment people can be stopped and can be asked to prove their citizenship,” Kara Gross, the legislative director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, told WLRN.

ICE has not issued any press releases or made any public statements about the expanded partnership model. Requests for comment or clarification to ICE about the new enforcement model program were not returned. The partnerships are listed on frequently-updated spreadsheet that the government agency links to on a web page outlining the 287(g) program.

ICE.gov ICE website outlining the models of partnerships on immigration enforcement and listing agencies taking part.

Florida was the first state in the nation to announce one of these agreements in early February. Last Monday, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican, announced his state would become the second .

“The KBI is pleased to have another tool at our disposal to get known criminal offenders out of our communities,” Kansas Bureau of Investigation director Tony Mattivi said in a statement. “This agreement will not shift KBI investigative priorities but will allow us to more swiftly achieve justice in cases in which the KBI currently focuses — major violent crimes, crimes committed against children, and targeting drug trafficking organizations.”

In Oklahoma, Republican Governor J. Kevin Stitt announced the agreement as well, saying: “There will be no haven for illegal immigrants who break our laws.” In the press release , the governor’s office noted that officers “will join ICE task forces to investigate and apprehend individuals.”

Yet not all agreements have been publicized. The new agreement with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida was not publicly announced (the office did not respond to a request for comment). New ICE agreements with sheriff’s offices in Texas, Idaho and Nevada have not previously been disclosed.

The sheriff's offices of Collier County and Lee County in Florida have pending applications to join the new enforcement model, ICE records show. The New Hampshire State Police is also waiting on ICE approval to participate in immigration enforcement.

Florida lawmakers have hinted that they knew the new model of ICE agreement was coming. Republican State Rep. Lawrence McClure, the sponsor of a new immigration enforcement law in the state, told lawmakers this month that lawmakers “anticipate” that the agreements would soon extend beyond jails and prisons, citing conversations with officials in the Trump Administration. The new law established incentives for entering into agreements and having local officials be trained by ICE on assisting immigration enforcement efforts.

The new law provides a $1,000 bonus for all Florida officers who get trained in “at-large task force operations” with the Department of Homeland Security. They would only be paid the bonus if they prove they participated in at least “one or more operations” with an immigration task force.

Since Jan. 29, statewide law enforcement agencies have worked alongside ICE to detain at least 83 people it suspects of being in the US unlawfully, Dave Kerner, the director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles told the newly created State Board of Immigration Enforcement at a meeting last week.

“What is most interesting and most concerning is that nineteen of these 83 — no one is able to determine [what country] they came from,” said Kerner. Most incidents took place in the Florida Panhandle, he said.

The state has allocated nearly $300 million through the new law in order to assist the federal government with immigration enforcement. Out of that, $250 million will be used for a grant program to reimburse local and state agencies for money they spend helping with efforts to support Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

Gross, with the ACLU of Florida, said that the state money is misspent.

“These are our state dollars. We already pay federal taxes, our federal taxpayer dollars are already going towards these efforts. Why should our state taxpayer dollars be going to fund this?” asked Gross.

Granting local and state officials the power to interrogate and detain people they suspect are in the US unlawfully will “inevitably” lead to racial profiling, she said. “It’s a show-me-your-papers state. This is not a ‘Free State of Florida’ at all,” she added.

Florida replicates immigration enforcement past

In becoming the first state to enter into the new form of agreement, Florida is replicating its past when it comes to having local departments participate in immigration enforcement.

In the years following the terrorist attack of 9/11, the administration of Republican President George W. Bush allowed local law enforcement to enter into “task force” agreements with ICE that let local police interrogate and arrest suspected undocumented immigrants. Florida was the first state to follow that model, under former Republican Gov. Jeb Bush, the brother of the then-president.

The early emphasis of the task force model of joint enforcement was to catch suspected terrorists, under a wartime threat assessment as the Global War on Terror was launched. Florida jumped on board early, after it was discovered that several Saudi pilots who committed the attack of 9/11 trained in the state.

“We have arrested single individuals involved in what appears to be surveillance activities of sensitive locations. We have also conducted extensive investigations that have resulted in illegal aliens being apprehended working in restricted or secured areas of airports, seaports and nuclear plants,” Mark Dubina, a special agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, testified at a 2005 congressional hearing.

Bay County, in the Florida Panhandle, became somewhat of a hotspot for this kind of collaboration. Former Bay County Sheriff Frank McKeithen participated widely in the task force in the mid-2000s. He bragged about sheriff deputies raiding construction sites after receiving ICE training and assisting the federal government in deportation efforts.

"It's what the community wants," McKeithen told a local newspaper in 2009.

After taking office that year, Democratic President Barack Obama ended the “task force” model of collaboration between local law enforcement and the federal government, and it has sat dormant until now.

Last week, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office boasted that it helped ICE detain 45 people suspected of being in the U.S. unlawfully, but the sheriff there would like to go further. Under the current agreement ICE has with the sheriff’s office, most assistance can only take place inside the county jail. Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford told local media he would like to go back to how things were under his predecessor Sheriff McKeithen, when sheriff deputies could interrogate and detain suspected undocumented immigrants on the street level.

Soon, he might be able to.

