Village of Pinecrest votes to expand enrollment capacity of local charter school

After deferring a vote twice in four weeks, the Village of Pinecrest council voted on Tuesday to expand the enrollment capacity of a local charter school.



The council voted 3-2 in favor of the growth.



WLRN’s Education Reporter Natalie La Roche Pietri said the measure, that would nearly double the size of True North Classical Academy, was met with controversy.

"Residents and village council members were concerned about the impact the expansion would have on traffic in Pinecrest. In response, the expansion proposal was amended to include that the school uphold a traffic reduction plan to mitigate the anticipated extra volume of vehicles," La Roche Pietri said.



True North Classical Academy is aiming to have a capacity of 600 students by 2029. It currently serves 280.

READ MORE: No other measles cases reported at Miami Palmetto Senior High School, say authorities

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

