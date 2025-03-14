Florida senators push to move NASA headquarters from Washington to state's Space Coast

Florida’s two Republican senators — Sen. Rick Scott and Ashley Moody — want Congress to relocate the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Florida’s Space Coast in Brevard County.

“Moving to Florida will not only save Americans’ tax dollars, it will enhance efficiency and streamline operations in this important industry with proximity to private-sector partners and a top-tier workforce ready to help America reach its space exploration goals,” said Scott in a statement on Friday.

Said Moody in the joint statement: “Florida is the leader in space exploration and aerospace innovation. Establishing NASA’s headquarters within the Space Coast will bridge the bureaucracy gap from the top down and bring stakeholders together.

The pair introduced the Consolidating Aerospace Programs Efficiently at Canaveral (CAPE Canaveral) Act, a bill, if passed, would relocate NASA headquarters to Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier this year he would support NASA's relocation to the state.

NASA’s current leased offices in Washington, D.C., expires in August 2028.

Florida is among several states competing as NASA’s next home. Others include Texas and Ohio.

NASA officials announced last November it was “in the process of searching for a new headquarters facility” in Washington or the immediate surrounding area.

“With a new facility on the horizon, NASA has a unique opportunity to better meet the needs of a new generation of explorers, discoverers, and public servants — the Artemis Generation,” said Bob Gibbs, a top NASA adNASA and SpaceX make second attempt this week to launch astronautsministrator. “The next NASA Headquarters will reflect our journey in a facility that inspires and engages the public, aligns with new ways of working, fosters innovation and connection, and maximizes taxpayer funding.”

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.News In Brief