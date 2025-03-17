Census Bureau: South Florida's 3 counties among 50 nationally with population topping 1 million

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are among 50 U.S. counties whose population tops 1 million, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Monday.

Census officials said less than 2% of the nation’s 3,144 counties had at least one million people on July 1, 2024, more than double the number (23) in 1970.

Despite representing only a sliver of the nation’s counties, around 30% of the total U.S. population lived in these million-person counties from 1970 to 2024.

The three South Florida counties, collectively, is home to more than 6.4 million people.

Miami-Dade is the biggest, with 2.8 million people. In 1970, the population was about 1.2 million.

The latest population estimate in Broward County is just over 2 million compared to 629,000 in 1970.

Palm Beach’s population is 1.5 million, while in 1970 it was less than 354,000.

See a map of U.S. counties with more than 1 million people here

