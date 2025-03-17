Miami-Dade Fire Rescue mourns loss of veteran captain William Gustin

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is mourning the death of Captain William “Bill” Gustin, who spent nearly 50 years with the county agency.

"His legacy has left an indelible mark on firefighters across the county and around the world," posted MDFR on X, formerly Twitter. "His passing is a tremendous loss — not only for MDFR but also for the countless individuals he mentored, inspired, and shaped throughout his extraordinary career."

Gustin joined the department in 1978. He rose to become captain in 1986, according to MDFR.

He educated and trained future generations as a lead instructor for MDFR’s Officer Development Program.

Gustin was also a founding member of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Working Group, which established standards that keep firefighters safe today.

It is with profound sorrow that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (#MDFR) announces the untimely passing of Captain William “Bill” Gustin. A nearly 50-year veteran of the fire service, his legacy has left an indelible mark on firefighters across the county and around the world. His passing… pic.twitter.com/BIqEiQ15hm — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) March 16, 2025

Captain Gustin died by suicide on Sunday, reported NBC6.

Help is available if you experience a mental health crisis or need support. Call or text the suicide prevention hotline at 988.

READ MORE: Suicide Lifeline 988 sees success in Florida

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

