DONATE
Environmentalists seek details on NOAA layoffs and grant cuts

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published March 17, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT
Key Largo offices that house the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary were among those listed as having leases terminated amid the Trump administration efforts to scale back government.
NOAA
Environmentalists have filed a broad freedom of information request to the federal government demanding more details about layoffs and cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In its request, the Center for Biological Diversity asked for job descriptions and places of work for laid off staffers. The center also asked for a reorganization plan due last week and details on canceled and frozen grants.

Reported cuts to NOAA could amount to 20% reduction in staff.

The agency oversees weather forecasting, as well as conducting climate research and managing marine wildlife.

READ MORE: DeSantis veto means NOAA has to manage a divided Keys' Sanctuary

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich is WLRN's Environment Editor. She has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years. Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
