Environmentalists seek details on NOAA layoffs and grant cuts

Environmentalists have filed a broad freedom of information request to the federal government demanding more details about layoffs and cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In its request, the Center for Biological Diversity asked for job descriptions and places of work for laid off staffers. The center also asked for a reorganization plan due last week and details on canceled and frozen grants.

Reported cuts to NOAA could amount to 20% reduction in staff.

The agency oversees weather forecasting, as well as conducting climate research and managing marine wildlife.

