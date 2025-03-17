Red flag warning issued for South Florida due to wildfire threat

All of South Florida is under a red flag warning for the threat of wildfires.

The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Drier air and wind gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour will bring an increased fire risk.

Officials advise residents against outdoor burning today.

READ MORE: Toasty Florida becomes rainy Florida; more cold fronts on the way

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.