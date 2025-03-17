Red flag warning issued for South Florida due to wildfire threat
All of South Florida is under a red flag warning for the threat of wildfires.
The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Drier air and wind gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour will bring an increased fire risk.
Officials advise residents against outdoor burning today.
After the cold front passes this morning, a significantly drier air mass with filter in (dew points falling into the 30s and 40s plus RH values below 30%) and with wind gusts of 20-30 mph, this will bring an increased fire risk. Therefore, burning is not advised. #flwx pic.twitter.com/4jEWxIQPpJ— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) March 17, 2025