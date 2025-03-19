Bill to remove fluoride from Miami-Dade water supply postponed

The Miami-Dade County Commission has postponed its vote on the possible removal of fluoride from the county's drinking water.

An item directing the county to remove fluoride from the water supply was withdrawn from the commission's agenda before they met on Tuesday.

The office of County Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez, who is also sponsoring the bill, it will come back up at a meeting next month.

The removal of fluoride from drinking water supplies has become a priority for Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration, despite opposition from medical groups who say it's important for dental health.

READ MORE: Florida Surgeon General recommends Miami-Dade stop adding fluoride to municipal drinking water

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

