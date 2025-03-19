Civil courthouse in Miami-Dade County to honor Cuban-American rights advocate

A new civil courthouse in Miami-Dade County will be named after a Cuban-American rights advocate.



On Tuesday, County Commissioners unanimously approved the naming the downtown building after Osvaldo Soto, a Cuban American lawyer who is best known for leading the fight in the 1980s to repeal Miami-Dade County's English-only ordinance.

The law required most of the county's business to be conducted in English — and even banned courthouse weddings in Spanish.

Commissioner Raquel Regalado called Soto a trailblazer.

"For the Hispanics that sit on this dais, we would not be here, but for the work of Osvaldo Soto," she said.



Soto died in 2021 at the age of 91.

