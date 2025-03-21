© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lake Worth Beach commissions approves nearly $9 million parking garage

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published March 21, 2025 at 12:09 PM EDT

The city of Lake Worth Beach has given the green light to a nearly $9 million public parking garage, aimed at easing some of the parking woes that have long plagued the city.

The Lake Worth Beach city commission approved an $8.5 million parking garage in hopes of addressing parking issues and boosting city revenue downtown. The garage will be situated near the popular Lilo’s Street Food and Bar restaurant. 

For years, residents have bemoaned having to resort to primarily street and private parking.
 
While a majority of downtown business owners back the project, some have criticized the apparent lack of specifics related to management and whether the garage will accommodate special event parking. A divided Lake Worth Beach commission narrowly passed the project 3 to 2. 

The project is in the design phase now, with construction expected to finish by late 2026.

READ MORE: The big buzz over a Boca Raton redevelopment project

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Wilkine Brutus
More On This Topic