Lake Worth Beach commissions approves nearly $9 million parking garage

The city of Lake Worth Beach has given the green light to a nearly $9 million public parking garage, aimed at easing some of the parking woes that have long plagued the city.

The Lake Worth Beach city commission approved an $8.5 million parking garage in hopes of addressing parking issues and boosting city revenue downtown. The garage will be situated near the popular Lilo’s Street Food and Bar restaurant.

For years, residents have bemoaned having to resort to primarily street and private parking.



While a majority of downtown business owners back the project, some have criticized the apparent lack of specifics related to management and whether the garage will accommodate special event parking. A divided Lake Worth Beach commission narrowly passed the project 3 to 2.

The project is in the design phase now, with construction expected to finish by late 2026.

