Hialeah submits city budget to state DOGE panel for review

The city of Hialeah submitted its operating budget to the Florida State Department of Government Efficiency, the first city in the state to do so, city officials announced.

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo Jr. said their decision to the state DOGE task force reflects the city’s “strong commitment … to transparency, accountability, and responsible financial management.”

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis — Taking a page from billionaire Elon Musk’s push to cut federal spending — announced a new panel that will review about 900 state positions, university spending, local government spending and the need for about 70 state boards and commissions.

The “state DOGE task force” will be an effort to “continue to streamline our government and continue to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy,” said the governor in replicating the federal Department of Government Efficiency led my Musk.

This Tuesday, Bovo and other city officials will present a resolution, co-sponsored by Council President, Jacqueline Garcia-Roves, “reaffirming Hialeah's commitment to collaborating with DOGE, highlighting the city’s leadership in complying with financial regulations and responsibly managing public funds.”

