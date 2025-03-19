Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo to leave office, relocate to Washington D.C.

Hialeah’s mayor has confirmed that he is stepping down and relocating with his family to the nation’s capital.

After almost four years, Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo said he will vacate the office, although he hasn’t publicly said when.



Bovo, whose previously unconfirmed departure was widely reported last month, exclusively told Telemundo 51 that he will join his family in Washington D.C., where he says he’s considering job prospects.

Following the appointment and confirmation of Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this year, Bovo told the Spanish television station that his wife, a longtime Rubio staffer, joined the State Department to continue working for the former U.S. senator.



Last month, the Miami Herald reported that Bovo had received an unknown compensation package from a D.C. lobbying firm. His current mayoral salary comes out to $150,000. Though he has not confirmed whether he will take that offer.

Under Hialeah’s city charter, the president of the council, Jacqueline Garcia-Roves, will become interim president for the remainder of Bovo’s term. Hialeah will elect a new mayor in November.

READ MORE: O Cinema will keep operating after Miami Beach withdraws eviction item

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

