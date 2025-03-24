Rubio sanctions former Argentinian president for alleged corruption

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sanctioned the former Argentinian President Cristina Fernandez de Kirschner, thereby banning her from traveling to the U.S.

Rubio accused the former president of “significant corruption” that resulted in the defrauding of tens of millions of dollars from Argentinian citizens.

Fernandez de Kirschner was convicted of corruption in 2022 but had immunity because she was serving as vice president at the time. She continues to appeal a six-year prison sentence.

While a he was a U.S. Senator, Rubio repeatedly criticized Fernandez’ left wing policies. She has also embraced Javier Milei, the right wing populist and ally of President Trump who came into power in 2023.

