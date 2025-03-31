South Florida breaks record with nearly 2.5 inches of rain in one day

Fort Lauderdale was drenched with nearly 2.5 inches of rain on Sunday, breaking an old record of nearly 2 inches set back in 1944.

"We are currently in a drought, so the rainfall yesterday was extremely beneficial to helping mitigate those risks of drought and potentially seeing wildfires," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Sammy Hadi.

Hadi said this much rain during dry season is not unusual — it typically happens when a disturbance moves through the atmosphere.

Sunday’s heavy rain triggered multiple flash flood warnings across South Florida, put a damper on the final day of Miami’s annual Ultra Music Festival and even caused a patio ceiling to collapse at a University of Miami dormitory. Thankfully, no one was hurt in that collapse.

