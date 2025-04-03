Broward Sheriff's Office responds to video of a deputy arresting a child on a bike

A video circulating online shows a Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy making an arrest of a child on a bicycle earlier this week.



Now BSO has responded.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy in the video is not being investigated after footage showed his unmarked car swerve into a child on a bike before getting out, tackling and detaining the child.



BSO said they were monitoring a “large crowd of juveniles riding bicycles recklessly and engaging in unlawful activity.”



Deputies said the incident is part of what they called a “ongoing organized pattern of reckless behavior by groups of juvenile bicyclists. ”



The child was detained and taken to a hospital as a precaution and received a juvenile civil citation before he was released to his family.

