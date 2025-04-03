© 2025 WLRN
Broward Sheriff's Office responds to video of a deputy arresting a child on a bike

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published April 3, 2025 at 1:55 PM EDT

A video circulating online shows a Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy making an arrest of a child on a bicycle earlier this week.
 
Now BSO has responded.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy in the video is not being investigated after footage showed his unmarked car swerve into a child on a bike before getting out, tackling and detaining the child.
 
BSO said they were monitoring a “large crowd of juveniles riding bicycles recklessly and engaging in unlawful activity.”
 
Deputies said the incident is part of what they called a “ongoing organized pattern of reckless behavior by groups of juvenile bicyclists. ”
 
The child was detained and taken to a hospital as a precaution and received a juvenile civil citation before he was released to his family.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
