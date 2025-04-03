Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins announces she's running in Miami mayor's race

Miami-Dade County Commissioner announced Wednesday she’s running for mayor in Miami in November.

If she wins, she will succeed Mayor Francis Suarez, who is term-limited.

Courtesy / Miami-Dade County Miami-Dade County Commissioner announced Wednesday, April 3, 2025, she’s running for mayor in Miami in November.

Higgins has served as a county commissioner since 2018, representing the cities of Miami and Miami Beach.

In announcing her candidacy with a video, she said that, as a county commissioner, she led efforts to build thousands of affordable housing units, invest millions of dollars to support small businesses, expand transit options, and create green spaces.

“I love this city, and I’m running for Mayor to get things done — because I believe in the power of public service to improve people’s lives,” said Higgins in a statement. “As Mayor, I’ll continue doing what I’ve always done: listening to our community, solving problems, and making sure Miami works for everyone who calls our city home.”

