Fort Lauderdale's 'Fortify Lauderdale' initiative speeds up flood resilience efforts

It's been two years since Fort Lauderdale experienced historic flooding that waterlogged the area for days.

On April 12, 2023 an unprecedented 26 inches of rain fell in just five hours, causing widespread damage. When the floodwaters receded, the city rallied around a new initiative, Fortify Lauderdale. That’s a $600 million campaign to increase resilience in the city.

And it's happening fast, the project in the Durrs neighborhood finished a year ahead of schedule. In fact, the eight neighborhoods in phase one of the initiative are all either completed, being constructed, or in the design phase.

In total, 25 neighborhoods are slated for upgrades through 2034.

READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale unveils new plan to curb flooding after 'wake-up call' April deluge

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.