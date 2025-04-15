Late Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes' funeral to take place Wednesday

Funeral services have been announced for late Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes, who died last week at the age of 80.

Reyes had been battling leukemia and other health issues.He had served on the Miami City Commission since 2017 — representing the neighborhoods of Flagami and Shenandoah.

The service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Miami City Hall Rotunda. A funeral Mass will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church near Flagami.

READ MORE: Manolo Reyes, Miami City Commissioner, passes away at age 80

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

