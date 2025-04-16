Broward County School Board extends superintendent's contract

Broward County schools voted yesterday to extend the contract of superintendent Howard Hepburn for five years.

The contract would increase his base pay to $360,200 — that's $10,000 over his initial pay increase — and waive a provision that would have forced Hepburn to relocate to Broward County. He currently resides in West Palm Beach.

Hepburns achievements include the district's first “A” rating since 2011. In addition, no schools received a “D” or “F” rating.

The vote to extend Hepburn was unanimous. Speaking before the vote, school board members shared their praises for the superintendent, citing his commitment and temperament. But the quality they lauded most was the stability he provided the district.

“ I'm so appreciative and so relieved to have such a calm and steady hand leading this district forward, but also someone who's focused on the mission and goals of this district. We've had so much chaos and so much turmoil for so long. And I finally feel like we can breathe a sigh of relief,” said School Board Member Sarah Leonardi

“ I don't take this responsibility lightly,” said Hepburn, “I know there's still much to do. I'm committed to building on our past successes and strengthening relationships with our students, families, businesses, municipalities and the entire community.”

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.