Broward schools superintendent to stay on for another five years

WLRN Public Media | By Natalie La Roche Pietri
Published April 2, 2025 at 7:44 AM EDT
A close up of a man addressing a room
Sophia Bolivar
/
The Miami Herald
FILE: Dr. Howard Hepburn, Superintendent of Broward County Public Schools, speaks at a press conference regarding the first day of school in the district.

Broward Superintendent Howard Hepburn could remain the district’s schools chief for another five years.

On Tuesday, Board Chairman Debbi Hixon and the superintendent reached a tentative contract agreement, which would extend his contract to June 30, 2030. His current contract expires on June 30, 2027.

Hepburn’s annual base salary of $340,000 will remain the same. And he’s eligible to receive the same annual raises as other district employees. The school board recently approved 3% employee raises, growing Hepburn’s salary to $350,200.

The contract also removes the requirement that Hepburn move to Broward County. He lives in West Palm Beach.

News In Brief
Natalie La Roche Pietri
Natalie La Roche Pietri is the education reporter at WLRN.
