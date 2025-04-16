Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo cleared of criminal wrongdoing

A Miami City commissioner has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing by the Broward State Attorney’s Office.



Embattled Commissioner Joe Carollo was under investigation by the office’s public corruption unit for allegedly stalking and harassing a pair of business owners in his district, as well as threatening a former police chief.



In a closeout memo published on Tuesday, investigators say the evidence against Carollo did not rise to the level of criminal conduct.

The matter will be referred to the Miami City Commission to determine whether they investigate further.

