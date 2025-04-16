© 2025 WLRN
Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo cleared of criminal wrongdoing

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published April 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Man in a suit speaks into a microphone
C.M. GUERRERO
/
Miami Herald
FILE: City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo at a city commission meeting on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

A Miami City commissioner has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing by the Broward State Attorney’s Office.
 
Embattled Commissioner Joe Carollo was under investigation by the office’s public corruption unit for allegedly stalking and harassing a pair of business owners in his district, as well as threatening a former police chief.
 
In a closeout memo published on Tuesday, investigators say the evidence against Carollo did not rise to the level of criminal conduct.

The matter will be referred to the Miami City Commission to determine whether they investigate further.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter and a member of the investigations team. Reach Joshua Ceballos at jceballos@wlrnnews.org
