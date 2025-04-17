© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'End Jew Hatred Day' added to calendar at Miami-Dade schools

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Jacoby
Published April 17, 2025 at 10:58 AM EDT

The Miami-Dade School Board on Wednesday has approved a proposal to ramp up efforts in the fight against antisemitism.

The district has designated April 29 as End Jew Hatred Day, which is being added to the Miami-Dade schools' calendar. 

A national grassroots movement by the same name introduced the concept in 2022 with the goal of quashing all forms of discrimination against Jewish people.
 
This comes after a more than 200% surge in antisemitic incidents in the United States  between October 2023 and September of last year.

That amounts to over 10-thousand reports during that period, following the deadly Hamas attack on Israel.

 READ MORE: In Ramadan, South Florida Muslims build bridges across faith lines

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Jenny Jacoby
Jenny Jacoby is a spring 2025 intern for WLRN News.
See stories by Jenny Jacoby
More On This Topic