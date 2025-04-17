'End Jew Hatred Day' added to calendar at Miami-Dade schools
The Miami-Dade School Board on Wednesday has approved a proposal to ramp up efforts in the fight against antisemitism.
The district has designated April 29 as End Jew Hatred Day, which is being added to the Miami-Dade schools' calendar.
A national grassroots movement by the same name introduced the concept in 2022 with the goal of quashing all forms of discrimination against Jewish people.
This comes after a more than 200% surge in antisemitic incidents in the United States between October 2023 and September of last year.
That amounts to over 10-thousand reports during that period, following the deadly Hamas attack on Israel.
