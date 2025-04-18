Controversial school bus camera program in Miami-Dade is suspended

Miami-Dade's controversial school bus camera ticketing program that sent $225 fines to drivers countywide is being suspended. The program started last May and has since impacted more than 100,000 drivers accused of illegally passing stopped school buses.

The Miami Herald reports the program was canceled because many citations were issued with incorrect information like the wrong fee amounts.

"These errors make it impossible for our community to resolve their violations within the required 30 day period by either paying the correct fine or requesting an appeal effective immediately," said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz at a Thursday press briefing.

Drivers who received citations under the program prior to Thursday's suspension must still pay the fines.

